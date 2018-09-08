Comment: Gravitas as presidential hopefuls address council

This wannabe-president race is not for the faint-hearted.

Of six presidential hopefuls who initially signalled their interest in pitching to Cork County Council, just two showed up yesterday: Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Seán Gallagher.

For a fleeting moment, one council official thought Trump junkie, Sarah Louise Mulligan, had also rocked up. Being mistaken for a burlesque dancer is a new, and not unpleasant, experience for me.

Perhaps I could run for president? On a nostalgia platform, gliding from council to council on shoe-strap roller skates, doling out bottles of orange Cadet, impressing with my recall of Blackboard Jungle? That’s how daft the race for nomination feels at times.

Yesterday’s presentations in the council chamber of Cork County Hall had more gravitas. First to the pulpit, Joan Freeman, with the focus on her best-known success — the suicide intervention charity, Pieta House, and its annual fundraiser, Darkness into Light, much the same pitch as secured her Cork City Council’s backing.

“Cork was the very first city to nominate me in this presidential campaign,” she said, and she was looking for the county to do likewise.

Unlike other candidates, she wasn’t going to promise the impossible (hooray), because she understood the limitations of being president (hooray). It’s a ceremonial role, an ambassadorial role, but still one of the most influential positions in the country “because it has the power to persuade”.

She had proved herself powerful at persuading, with thousands rising from their beds at an ungodly hour to take part in Darkness into Light walks, even in Beijing, where there are nine million bicycles.

But the most important part of her CV was her commitment to campaigning for mental health, which she started at age 17.

“In fact, it’s my life and my livelihood,” she said.

Every president added their own dimension to the presidency, and her focus would continue to be on mental health and wellbeing. A president visiting a child in a mental health ward would speak volumes, she said.

High-profile tweet victim and ex-Dragon Seán Gallagher pledged “with every fibre of my being” to put the marginalised at the heart of his presidency, should he make it to the Áras this time.

Having been born with less than perfect vision, he knew what it was like to have a disability and would put the disabled and their carers centre stage, starting with the launch of a year-long initiative on December 3.

His first overseas act would be to visit the brave men and women of the Defence Forces who help keep the peace.

But would he make the Áras wheelchair-friendly? He would. He would also look to provide supported employment in the Áras to people with a disability.

Still smarting from the fake tweet that sank him in 2011, Seán expounded at length on the fallout from that fatal post. County Mayor Patrick Gerard Murphy had to remind him on more than one occasion that he was running down the clock, both during his pitch and when answering councillors’ questions.

At the end of the day, it was hard to say who will win the county. Nominations have to be in by Monday and a vote will take place next Thursday.

Nominations must include a declaration that the wannabe-president is fit for office, which, in the case of these two particular candidates, shouldn’t pose a problem.