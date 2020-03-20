News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Comhaltas cancels Fleadh Cheoil 2020 over Covid-19 epidemic

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 05:57 PM

Fleadh Cheoil 2020 has been cancelled.

The Irish music and dance festival was due to take place in Mullingar in County Westmeath from August 2 to 9.

Last year over 600,000 people attended the week-long event in Drogheda Co. Louth.

However, Comhaltas may hold some parts of the Fleadh later in the year in order to boost morale and economic regeneration.

The head of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú said: "It behoves us all to do the maximum necessary, as flagged by the Government, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our people in this emergency.

"Cultural and artistic activities in the future could prove to be a positive antidote in helping people who have suffered so much during the crisis."

Joe Connaire, chair of the 2020 executive committee, said: "We welcome this decision by Comhaltas. The people of Mullingar will take all necessary steps in support of Government efforts to bring this present coronavirus crisis to an end.

"We look forward to hosting this major cultural event in 2021 which will be a huge boost to the local economy in these difficult times."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

