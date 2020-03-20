Comhaltas cancels Fleadh Cheoil 2020 over Covid-19 epidemic

Fleadh Cheoil 2020 has been cancelled.

The Irish music and dance festival was due to take place in Mullingar in County Westmeath from August 2 to 9.

Last year over 600,000 people attended the week-long event in Drogheda Co. Louth.

However, Comhaltas may hold some parts of the Fleadh later in the year in order to boost morale and economic regeneration.

The head of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú said: "It behoves us all to do the maximum necessary, as flagged by the Government, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our people in this emergency.

"Cultural and artistic activities in the future could prove to be a positive antidote in helping people who have suffered so much during the crisis."

Joe Connaire, chair of the 2020 executive committee, said: "We welcome this decision by Comhaltas. The people of Mullingar will take all necessary steps in support of Government efforts to bring this present coronavirus crisis to an end.

"We look forward to hosting this major cultural event in 2021 which will be a huge boost to the local economy in these difficult times."