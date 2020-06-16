Collisions with cars only account for 30% of cycling injuries in Ireland

With cycling levels only likely to increase given its promotion in the new programme for Government, scientists have assessed the level and types of injures suffer - with collisions with vehicles only accounting for less than a third.

Analysis of more than 400 bike-related presentations to trauma units at hospitals here over a three-year period also found that collisions with vehicles only accounted for 30% of the collisions. Instead it found the majority had "an unknown mechanism of injury".

In the paper, titled Cycling related major trauma in Ireland, researchers analysed 410 cycling collisions recorded in the Trauma and Research Network (TARN) from hospitals for the period 2014 to 2016. Those collisions represented 4.4% of trauma captured by TARN for the study period.

It found that of those involved in the study sample, 79% were male compared with 58% in the overall trauma cohort - that is, other people presenting to trauma units for a variety of injuries.

The extent of cycling injuries also appeared to be more severe than the average trauma presentation. According to the research: "Cycling collisions had a median (IQR) injury severity score (ISS) of 10 which was higher than the overall trauma cohort ISS of 9."

The type of injury sustained was also more likely to be head-related.

According to the paper: "Of the mechanisms observed for cycling trauma, 31.7% had a collision with a motor vehicle. Of those who did not wear a helmet, 52.2% sustained a head injury compared with 27.5% in the group who were wearing a helmet."

The research paper, written by nine experts including Dr Conor Deasy, Interim Clinical Director of Unscheduled Care and Clinical Lead and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Cork University Hospital, has been published in the international Injury journal.

It notes the rise in cycling here as a recreational activity - something that is only likely to increase given the focus on cycling in the new draft Programme for Government.

"The number of cyclists in Ireland is increasing annually, and there are likely far more cycling collisions than are reported, but little is known of the causative factors and mechanisms involved for cycling collisions in Ireland," it said.

The study sought to address this. During the study period, there were 9,312 major trauma cases of which 410 were cycling-related.

While a collision with a vehicle was a factor in only 30% of cases, one-in-five presentations involved an injury sustained in rush-hour traffic. Kerbs, potholes and trees were mentioned by some, while the cause of the crash was unspecified for many.

Helmet use was documented in 250 cases (61%). "Of those who did not wear a helmet, 52.2% sustained a head injury compared with 27.5% in the group who were wearing a helmet," it said.

The head was the most severely injured area in a more than quarter of cases, ahead of limbs and abdomen.

One-fifth of the cyclists in the study were admitted to an ICU and 12 died.

The study concluded: "Particular points of focus are that serious cycling injuries occur in a predominantly male population, and that only around 30% of cases are recorded as involving a motor vehicle, with the majority having an unknown mechanism of injury. There was an association between helmets and head injuries in this study, but there are likely other contributing factors such as mechanism of injury, velocity or cycling infrastructure."