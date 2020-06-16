News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Collisions with cars only account for 30% of cycling injuries in Ireland

Collisions with cars only account for 30% of cycling injuries in Ireland
The extent of cycling injuries also appeared to be more severe than the average trauma presentation.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 02:27 PM

With cycling levels only likely to increase given its promotion in the new programme for Government, scientists have assessed the level and types of injures suffer - with collisions with vehicles only accounting for less than a third.

Analysis of more than 400 bike-related presentations to trauma units at hospitals here over a three-year period also found that collisions with vehicles only accounted for 30% of the collisions. Instead it found the majority had "an unknown mechanism of injury".

In the paper, titled Cycling related major trauma in Ireland, researchers analysed 410 cycling collisions recorded in the Trauma and Research Network (TARN) from hospitals for the period 2014 to 2016. Those collisions represented 4.4% of trauma captured by TARN for the study period.

It found that of those involved in the study sample, 79% were male compared with 58% in the overall trauma cohort - that is, other people presenting to trauma units for a variety of injuries.

The extent of cycling injuries also appeared to be more severe than the average trauma presentation. According to the research: "Cycling collisions had a median (IQR) injury severity score (ISS) of 10 which was higher than the overall trauma cohort ISS of 9."

The type of injury sustained was also more likely to be head-related.

According to the paper: "Of the mechanisms observed for cycling trauma, 31.7% had a collision with a motor vehicle. Of those who did not wear a helmet, 52.2% sustained a head injury compared with 27.5% in the group who were wearing a helmet."

The research paper, written by nine experts including Dr Conor Deasy, Interim Clinical Director of Unscheduled Care and Clinical Lead and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Cork University Hospital, has been published in the international Injury journal.

It notes the rise in cycling here as a recreational activity - something that is only likely to increase given the focus on cycling in the new draft Programme for Government.

"The number of cyclists in Ireland is increasing annually, and there are likely far more cycling collisions than are reported, but little is known of the causative factors and mechanisms involved for cycling collisions in Ireland," it said.

The study sought to address this. During the study period, there were 9,312 major trauma cases of which 410 were cycling-related.

While a collision with a vehicle was a factor in only 30% of cases, one-in-five presentations involved an injury sustained in rush-hour traffic. Kerbs, potholes and trees were mentioned by some, while the cause of the crash was unspecified for many.

Helmet use was documented in 250 cases (61%). "Of those who did not wear a helmet, 52.2% sustained a head injury compared with 27.5% in the group who were wearing a helmet," it said.

The head was the most severely injured area in a more than quarter of cases, ahead of limbs and abdomen.

One-fifth of the cyclists in the study were admitted to an ICU and 12 died.

The study concluded: "Particular points of focus are that serious cycling injuries occur in a predominantly male population, and that only around 30% of cases are recorded as involving a motor vehicle, with the majority having an unknown mechanism of injury. There was an association between helmets and head injuries in this study, but there are likely other contributing factors such as mechanism of injury, velocity or cycling infrastructure."

READ MORE

'There will be two big political parties in the future and one of them will not be Fianna Fáil'

More on this topic

Cycling Ireland finances feeling the burn Cycling Ireland finances feeling the burn

Cork postman Declan delivers on Everest endurance featCork postman Declan delivers on Everest endurance feat

The postman who will climb Everest from his home in BandonThe postman who will climb Everest from his home in Bandon

'Kids are the future': Get on a bicycle and move in the right direction'Kids are the future': Get on a bicycle and move in the right direction

cyclinginjuryIrelandTOPIC: Cycling

More in this Section

Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’

€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector

Leo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new governmentLeo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new government

'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case 'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »