NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Collision between truck and car closes M50 slip road

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 02:20 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M50.

The collision between a truck and a car took place at around 12 noon on the slip road at junction 5 - Finglas, northbound.

There are no details as yet as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours to allow Garda forensics to examine the scene.

Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes and the traffic is reported to be very heavy now on approach, with the queue starting at junction 9 - Red Cow.


KEYWORDS

M50crash

More in this Section

'Some providers don't always act in customer's best interest' - Financial Services watchdog publishes 2018 findings

Case of woman who died of cervical cancer is settled, High Court hears

Fianna Fáil announce partnership with SDLP in the North

Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

Easy ways to brush up on oral health as you age

Sex File: How do I intensify orgasms after the age of 40?

This Is Nicholas - a new Irish documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome in a rural town

6 things you’ll only know if you have the January blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »