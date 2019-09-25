News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Colleges to collect data in effort to combat students’ drug use

By Jess Casey
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Official statistics on college students’ drug use are to be compiled across all higher education institutions nationwide as part of an action plan tackling substance abuse in third level.

Examining both recreational and habitual drug use among students, the wide-ranging study for all higher education institutions is to be led by Dr Michael Byrne, head of the student health department at University College Cork (UCC).

With current statistics on students’ drug use mainly “anecdotal”, this study will lead to an accurate account of drug use at college, according to Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Today, Minister Mitchell O’Connor launched the rapid response group on drug and substance abuse in higher education.

Over the next eight weeks the expert group, made up of senior academics, gardaí, students, parents and first responders, will consider the key issues in the sector and their solutions.

While some good work is being done, there is not enough happening in a planned and joined up way across the sector, Minister Mitchell O’Connor added.

“Some students are suffering serious harm.”

“Some are dying and lives are shattered. We all have a responsibility to protect and education students and parents.”

“It is my intention that this response will be embedded within the Healthy Ireland Healthy Campus initiative which is being rolled out within all our higher education institutions by the Department of Health later this year.”

