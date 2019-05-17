NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Collaboration is key' to tackling fraud, NYPD detective says

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 09:38 AM

A New York city chief of detectives has said that resources and collaboration with other forces are necessary for combating cyber threats and fraud.

Dermot Shea, who is in Ireland for the International Fraud Prevention conference in Dublin, told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that the landscape of law enforcement is changing and it is a challenge to stay ahead of criminals.

“Technology is changing so rapidly. It crosses borders, this is not a law enforcement problem alone.”

Events such as conferences are important opportunities for police forces to share information. “Collaboration is key.”

Mr Shea said that in New York the level of fraud had risen in the past five to 10 years from 20% to 40% of major crimes. “Dealing with it is taking up a growing amount of time.”

He pointed out that laws have not kept up with technology. “It is a perpetual game of cat and mouse.”

Resources are key, he added. “No police chief will ever say that they have enough resources. We added 200 detectives to tackle cybercrime. We are fortunate".

New York city’s police department also hired 100 analysts, he said. These are non-uniformed members of the force. “They are another tool in our tool box in the fight against fraud. Their key focus is coding.”

Trading information at conferences is important, said Mr Shea. “Criminals purposefully seek to exploit weaknesses in law enforcement, they will travel the world.”

READ MORE

Two men arrested in connection with aggravated burglaries and robberies in Drogheda

More on this topic

Two men arrested in connection with aggravated burglaries and robberies in Drogheda

Garda Inspector arrested in relation to corruption probe released

Sinn Féin TD urges Government to take action on acid attacks

Gardaí investigating money laundering raid four premises and freeze €40k in bank account

KEYWORDS

CybercrimeFraud

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

Gardaí seek help in locating man missing from Enniscorthy

#IETownHall event: Kelleher accused of 'selling-out' pro-life support over 8th Amendment

External review commissioned into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street


Lifestyle

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »