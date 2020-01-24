News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cold weekend ahead with chance of snow

Cold weekend ahead with chance of snow
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Met Éireann says a cold and unsettled weekend is on the cards with the possibility of sleet or snow.

Tomorrow is to be wet and windy with lowest temperatures of around 4°C.

Saturday night will see a band of rain push in from the Atlantic and spreading eastwards across the country.

Rain will clear on Sunday morning leading to a cold and blustery day with some scattered wintry showers.

These will become widespread across the country during the night turning increasingly wintry will some falls of sleet or snow.

It will be very cold and frosty as temperatures will drop as low as -1°C.

The colder weather will continue into early next week with heavy showers and strong winds.

At the moment, it looks as though temperatures will rise somewhat by mid-week but it will remain unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather.

READ MORE

Martin accuses govt of hiding truth about Children's Hospital as fears of fresh delays emerge

More on this topic

Road users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effectRoad users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effect

Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning

Ulster weather: Dry with plenty of blue sky and sunshine - after cold startUlster weather: Dry with plenty of blue sky and sunshine - after cold start

Connacht weather: Freezing rain followed by sunshineConnacht weather: Freezing rain followed by sunshine


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

FG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says MartinFG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says Martin

Mother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in schoolMother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in school

Sleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rentsSleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rents

Jumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in IrelandJumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in Ireland


Lifestyle

A calm chat with your child and listing the pros and cons can help you decide, Lisa Salmon discovers.Should I let my daughter get her ears pierced?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »