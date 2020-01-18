News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cold weather warning issued for majority of the country

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 06:59 PM

Temperatures are set to fall below freezing in most parts of the country tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a cold weather and ice warning for all Leinster, Munster and Connacht as well as counties Cavan and Monaghan.

The warning takes effect from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

Frost and fog patches will be slow to clear.

Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly warns there will be icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

"As soon as it gets dark really we are going to see temperatures drop very quickly to below freezing

"Temperatures will then gradually sink through the night as the skies will be clear.

"We are expecting temperatures as low as -4°C again tonight, maybe lower in local spots."

With freezing temperatures overnight, motorists are advised to take additional care on the roads.

The Road Safety Authority has advised people to drive slowly on the roads throughout the night and into the morning.

Road users are advised to be aware of potential black ice on the roads and should treat all roads as if they are frozen.

Woman, 40s, dies following crash in Co Down

