Coin-sized wearable thermometer helps combat Covid-19 in CUH and Taiwan

Healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital — and at Taiwan's Cheng Hsin General Hospital — are using the world's smallest wearable thermometer to help combat Covid-19.

Health-tech company, iWEECARE, makes the cloud-based continuous temperature monitoring system which can lower the risk of infections by giving an early warning of a fever and prevents the overwhelming of health systems by reducing physical contact between caregivers and patients.

Temp Pal is currently used in protecting healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital and Taiwan's Cheng Hsin General Hospital. It is also used for self-quarantine management in China's Nanjing city to reduce workloads and close contacts with people at high risk.

Getting a fever is a key symptom of Covid-19. Temp Pal is a continuous temperature monitoring system and alerts when a fever is detected. The coin-sized soft patch, weighs only three grams and lasts 36 hours per battery charge. It transmits the wearer's temperature data via mobile app or gateway to the cloud.

CUH, together with software firm 8West and University College Cork, have created the Covid-19 Remote Early Warning System (CREW) for healthcare workers. The system integrates Temp Pal's wearable thermometer into Sony's mSafety smartwatch and transmits temperature data to the cloud, allowing people to go into self-isolation early, thereby protecting other healthcare workers.

Temp Pal is used to control coronavirus in two ways: In healthcare institutions, Temp Pal allows healthcare workers to reduce direct contact with patients and monitor real-time temperatures of thousands of patients in the cloud. In Taiwan, the 1000-bed Cheng Hsin General Hospital deployed it and it resulted in saving staff time, reducing record errors, and decreasing the risk of infection.

When a community implements a self-quarantine policy, Temp Pal can help public health authorities monitor the temperature of people under quarantine remotely. It is used in China's Nanjing City for quarantine management.

iWEECARE chief executive, Glen Tseng said: "Temp Pal is the solution to control infections of Covid-19 for healthcare workers. We hope this medically certified thermometer can help combat the pandemic and save lives."