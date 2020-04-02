Coillte warns of 'high risk' of gorse fires

Coillte has warned that the recent dry spell has increased the risk of gorse fires across the country.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has issued a national high fire risk rating this week for all areas of dead grasses, heather and gorse.

Coillte has urged people to adhere to the Government Covid-19 related restrictions, saying their forest car parks are closed, but the forests remain open for people who live within 2 kilometers of them to take brief physical exercise in line with the Government guidelines.

Coillte said: "This is especially important as, due to the prolonged spell of dry weather, there is an increased risk of fire around forest parks and recreational sites."

It also asked people to avoid all outdoor use of fires and other open ignition sources such as cigarettes on forest lands, saying: "If you spot a fire or smoke please contact your local fire services immediately."

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Mick Power, Coillte National Estates Risks Manager, said: “Last week’s gorse fires diverted vital emergency services away from focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, putting unnecessary pressure on emergency services and placing lives at risk.

"There is a high risk of fires now, particularly in upland areas. This is expected to continue as we experience ongoing dry weather over the spring and summer months.”

“As such, Coillte encourages all members of the public to abide by the Government guidelines and stay at home. It is particularly important that emergency services are not put at additional risk during what is already an incredibly difficult period for all frontline services across the country.”

Mr Power also reminded landowners that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. They face prosecution which could lead to fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments.