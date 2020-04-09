Coillte record massive drop in footfall in forests since government restrictions came into effect

Some of Coillte's forests throughout the country have recorded a 99% drop in footfall since restrictions on movement, casued by the outbreak of coronavirus, were introduced by the government.

Portumna Forest Park in Galway, the Devil's Glen in Wicklow and Ards Forest Park in Donegal experienced the sharp declines.

Meanwhile, the number of people visiting Coillte forests in Dublin has fallen by 78%.

Around 720 people visited forests at Kilmashogue, Kiltipper and Rathmichael between March 28 and April 3.

This compared with around 3,200 recorded the previous week.