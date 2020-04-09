News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coillte record massive drop in footfall in forests since government restrictions came into effect

Coillte record massive drop in footfall in forests since government restrictions came into effect
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 03:18 PM

Some of Coillte's forests throughout the country have recorded a 99% drop in footfall since restrictions on movement, casued by the outbreak of coronavirus, were introduced by the government.

Portumna Forest Park in Galway, the Devil's Glen in Wicklow and Ards Forest Park in Donegal experienced the sharp declines.

Meanwhile, the number of people visiting Coillte forests in Dublin has fallen by 78%.

Around 720 people visited forests at Kilmashogue, Kiltipper and Rathmichael between March 28 and April 3.

This compared with around 3,200 recorded the previous week.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating posters threatening holiday home owners at Clare resort

More on this topic

Minister issues warning that people working from home are open to online scammersMinister issues warning that people working from home are open to online scammers

Covid-19 leading to greater cybersecurity challengesCovid-19 leading to greater cybersecurity challenges

Harris on Covid-19 restrictions: 'We’re going to have to keep at it'Harris on Covid-19 restrictions: 'We’re going to have to keep at it'

People visiting holiday homes ‘risking lives’People visiting holiday homes ‘risking lives’


TOPIC: Coronavirus