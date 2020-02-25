News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coeliac charity makes pancake recipes available online

Coeliac charity makes pancake recipes available online
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 09:09 AM

A number of pancake recipes for those who are coeliac or gluten intolerant are available online.

The Coeliac Society of Ireland launched the recipes so coeliac and gluten intolerant people across the country so that they can celebrate Pancake Tuesday today.

The charity sought help from expert bakers to develop the recipes for its website coeliac.ie.

There is no cure for the chronic condition that can only be managed by a strict gluten-free diet.

It is estimated that almost half a million people in Ireland have some form of gluten intolerance.

CEO of the Coeliac Society of Ireland Gill Brennan said they website will offer plenty of choices.

"We have a lot of recipes on our website that can help people who are gluten intolerant or suffering from coeliac disease," she said.

"Some of our favourites are banana pancakes, which is basically taking banana, eggs and a drop of vanilla essence and a little bit of milk and making a pancake batter from that.

"A lot of our recipes are free and if anybody has any questions or queries they can always get onto us on our website."

Ms Brennan said the condition can cause some seriously debilitating effects.

Meanwhile, in Cork, the annual pancake race was held at the Metropole Hotel.

This evening the Metropole Hotel is holding a Charity Pancake Sale in aid of Penny Dinners today from 4.30pm to 6pm at Kent Station, Cork.

All pancakes will be €2 and proceeds are going to Penny Dinners.

READ MORE

How pancakes and crepes are eaten around the world

More on this topic

Darina Allen: The best recipes to get you ready for Pancake TuesdayDarina Allen: The best recipes to get you ready for Pancake Tuesday

Bakery workers target Pancake Tuesday in strike over payBakery workers target Pancake Tuesday in strike over pay

Gardaí host Pancake Tuesday spread for deserving Cork childrenGardaí host Pancake Tuesday spread for deserving Cork children


TOPIC: Pancakes

More in this Section

Penneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirusPenneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirus

Gardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in DublinGardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in Dublin

Languages key in overhaul of curriculumLanguages key in overhaul of curriculum

Mary Lou McDonald reveals gardaí aware of threats made against herMary Lou McDonald reveals gardaí aware of threats made against her


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »