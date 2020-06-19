Cocooning still advised but 'specific social distancing guidance' issued for hospitality sector

Ireland's lockdown restrictions have been effectively ended after a redrawing of the Covid-19 roadmap was announced by the Taoiseach.

Apart from some exceptions, most restrictions are now being moved to Phase Three, three weeks early, beginning on Monday, June 29.

Mass gatherings of 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors can operate until July 20, after which, will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors thereafter.

Churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, salons, hairdressers and barbershops have been given the go-ahead to reopen.

Sporting activities, including close contact sports, can also recommence, including team leagues for adults and children, taking place with "very limited" numbers of spectators.

Pubs who don't serve food will reopen on July 20.

In his likely last public address as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said the announcement came with "important terms and conditions", as the virus reproductive number had stayed low despite the phased lifting of lockdown restrictions over the last few weeks, two further people with Covid-19 died today, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,714.

READ MORE Govt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into July

"These past few months have been among the toughest in our country’s history. Loved ones have been lost and it has taken a toll on so many of us – emotionally, mentally, physically," he said.

"In the darkest moments, I think we all worried how bad things would get, and how much more people would have to suffer, before we got through the worst.

"This spirit of hope proved to be contagious and it has brought us to where we are now, ahead of schedule, able to accelerate the reopening of our country and our economy.

The virus hasn’t gone away. We are all still susceptible to it.

"In years to come, we will never forget how the world was upended in 2020.

"Never again will we take something as simple as a haircut for granted, or time spent with parents or grandparents, or meeting friends for a drink."

There is no date for the relaxation of large gathering limits, for larger weddings or concerts, and this will be reviewed again in three weeks' time.

The public is advised that those who can work from home should continue to do so.

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that non-Covid related healthcare has restarted in hospitals, and the National Screening Service will publish their plans to restart CervicalCheck, BreastCheck and other screening services before the end of the month.

The Health Minister Simon Harris urged people to use "cop-on" and "common sense". Picture: Julian Behal.

The services will recommence on phased basis "pretty quickly", the Minister confirmed.

Cocooning for those over 70 and medically vulnerable is still advised, however if they choose to have visitors, or leave their home they are advised to maintain social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and maintain strict hand hygiene.

No specific number is given for how many people can gather in a private home, however, people should restrict numbers in order to provide for adequate ventilation.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, said that there is now different advice for different situations on the so-called two-metre distancing rule.

Organisations and individuals should limit the extent where people are close to each other, and in situations where that cannot be done such as hairdressers, safety precautions must be taken.

CMO: "There's advice for different situations on two metre and one metre distances. Organisations and individuals should limit the extent where people are close to eachother. In some situations that can't be done eg. hairdressers but safety precautions have to be taken" #iestaff — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) June 19, 2020

"Specific guidance has been given to the hospitality sector, we do recognise the challenge in physical distancing in certain areas, but a range of different measures needs to be in place," he said.

Individuals were urged to use "cop-on" and "common sense" by Simon Harris, not to enter places who do not look like they are adhering to public health advice.

The advice on hand hygiene and wearing a face-covering in enclosed spaces such as public transport remains in place.

Domestic travel restrictions will cease from June 29, there is no longer a limit on non-essential journeys, however, the government advice is still to "stay local".

READ MORE Larger gatherings to be allowed as Taoiseach redraws roadmap to exit lockdown

The advised 14-day quarantine for people coming into Ireland will remain in place, and the passenger locator form which must be filled out by those coming into ports and airports will continue until "at least" July 9.

Mr Varadkar added he was keen to reopen air travel between Ireland and other countries which had adequately suppressed the virus, but "that hasn't happened yet, and we're very wise to the risk of imported cases, it's almost inevitable there will be more cases if we reopen air travel but we want to minimise the risks."

Business Minister, Heather Humpreys, said the new protocol meant "the vast majority of businesses can reopen on June 29th" and that the 'Return to Work Safely' Protocol has already been downloaded over 100,000 times, while 26,000 applications for the small business grant have been received.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross (right) announced €40m for the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU. Picture: Julian Behal

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross announced that a funding package of up €70 million has been approved by Government to support sporting clubs as the sector looks to restart.

Funding of up to €40m for the three main field sports organisations – the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU, while a Resilience Fund of up to €10m to support the National Governing Bodies of Sport will also be available.

On returning to sport, Mr Ross said: "I welcome the acceleration of the Roadmap reopening – it’s great news and greatly appreciated by people throughout Ireland.

"There is a huge opportunity now to secure a lasting improvement in the health and wellbeing of our nation.

"Social distancing is still very important, there are various protocols for every opening, obviously you cannot possibly social distance in terms of sports, but where it's difficult there will be protocols to be adhered to."

The new roadmap

June 29

* Businesses reopening: Pubs serving food and restaurants, churches and other places of worship, cinemas, gyms, leisure facilities, hairdressers, and barbershops.

* All sporting activities, including close-contact sports with a very limited number of spectators.

* Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

* Cocooners (over-70s) free to judge for themselves what activity is appropriate but can have visitors to their home while keeping 2m apart, exercising strict hand hygiene, avoiding touching surfaces others have touched.

* 14-day quarantine limit to remain in place until July 9 at least.

July 20

* Mass gathering limit will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

* All major mass gatherings still not envisaged before August 31, subject to review.