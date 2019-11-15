News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cocaine worth over €38,000 seized by Revenue in Dublin

Cocaine worth over €38,000 seized by Revenue in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Revenue yesterday seized over 540 grams of cocaine following a search under warrant of a house in the Rathborne area of Dublin.

Revenue officers, as part of an intelligence-led operation, seized the cocaine which has an estimated street value of €38,200.

Gardaí arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian man who is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are currently ongoing. The operation was conducted as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. Anyone with information on drug smuggling have been asked to contact Revenue on their confidential phone number, 1800 295 295.

READ MORE

'Pro-vaping lobby mimicking advertising used by the tobacco companies 50 years ago,' Cork doctor warns

More on this topic

Parents ‘want to keep heads down’ over drugs tradeParents ‘want to keep heads down’ over drugs trade

'Poly drug use having a more devastating effect than heroin in the 90s' 'Poly drug use having a more devastating effect than heroin in the 90s'

Call for new laws to combat use of children in sale of drugsCall for new laws to combat use of children in sale of drugs

Man charged in relation to drugs seizure in Co CorkMan charged in relation to drugs seizure in Co Cork


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

'I have kept apologising and I will keep apologising' - Clifford-Lee meets with Traveller group'I have kept apologising and I will keep apologising' - Clifford-Lee meets with Traveller group

Majority of sight loss preventable with treatment, charity saysMajority of sight loss preventable with treatment, charity says

Student poverty 'a massively underestimated issue' as 20 avail of UCC food bankStudent poverty 'a massively underestimated issue' as 20 avail of UCC food bank

Surgeon: Whiplash is a social diseaseSurgeon: Whiplash is a social disease


Lifestyle

Dating apps are now the most popular way for people to connect. But as the new movie ‘Last Christmas’ portrays, real-life romances still exist and, according to Deirdre Reynolds, even flourish.Close encouters: Going offline to find your love match

She made her name as a TV and radio presenter, but Laura Whitmore is about to make her big screen debut, as actress and screenwriter, writes Esther McCarthy.The secret of her success: Laura Whitmore on her big screen debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »