Cocaine worth over €117k found in van at Dublin checkpoint

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 08:16 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €117,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) following a search of a van at a checkpoint in Dublin.

The checkpoint was being carried out on the Outer Ring Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 yesterday.

At approximately 6pm, gardaí stopped the man in his van at the checkpoint.

Gardaí carried out a search of the van under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84. During the course of this search, approximately 1.7kg of cocaine was discovered.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station.

He is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

