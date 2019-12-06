News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cocaine, cars and cash seized in CAB raid targeting Albanian gang member

Images of some of the items seized today
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Two high-end cars have been seized by officers investigating a member of an Albanian gang suspected of dealing drugs and trafficking people.

Thousands in cash, cocaine and an expensive watch was also taken by the Criminal Assets Bureau during five searches in Dublin and Wicklow this morning.

No one has been arrested, but investigators have been given permission to freeze €190,000 in bank accounts linked to the suspect. The CAB investigation is focussed on an individual who is a suspected member of an Albanian organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and people smuggling and trafficking.

Five searches were conducted during the operation at a house in Dublin 15, two business premises - one in Dublin 15 and one in Co Wicklow - and two professional premises - one in Dublin 15 and one in Dublin 2.

The following was seized:

  • About €500 of cocaine
  • Cash sums of about £12,000 and €10,000
  • A Hublot watch
  • A 131 Audi A5 car
  • A 142 Mercedes C Class car
  • Financial documents
  • Electronic devices

Does this mean I won’t have cerebral palsy any more? Iarlaith gets €3.6m interim settlement over birth circumstances


