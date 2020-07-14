News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartment

Cocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartment
The drugs seized in Cork city yesterday. Photograph: An Garda Siochána
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 10:34 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €1,550 of suspected cocaine and heroin in Cork city.

Shortly before 10pm yesterday, gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment on Cove Street.

During the search, gardaí seized €1,250 of suspected heroin and eight wraps of suspected heroin worth €300. 

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a mobile phone.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man (30s) was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

More on this topic

Brothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrowBrothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrow

Business MoversBusiness Movers

Evening round-up: Storm Lorenzo hits our shores; Ireland get vital bonus pointEvening round-up: Storm Lorenzo hits our shores; Ireland get vital bonus point

Friday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealedFriday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

More in this Section

Twelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in NorthTwelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in North

Coronavirus has big impact on mental healthCoronavirus has big impact on mental health

Masks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positiveMasks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positive

Picture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interviewPicture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interview


Lifestyle

A major new drama from David Simon of The Wire, and the concluding episode of I May Destroy You.Tuesday's TV highlights: The Plot Against America, classic soccer and more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »