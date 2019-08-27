Cobh hospital 'absolutely essential' to community, TD tells Simon Harris

Minister for Health Simon Harris has been called on to act immediately to address the financial crisis at a community hospital in order to ensure it remains open.

Fears were raised for the future of the 44-bed Cobh Community Hospital in Cork after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there are only five weeks of funding left to keep it running.

Deputy Pat Buckley said he wrote to Mr Harris yesterday asking him to guarantee adequate funding for the hospital and to meet with local representatives, management, staff and the INMO in order to develop a plan for the future of the hospital, including its funding and services.

“This is simple and clear. Cobh Community Hospital has not been adequately funded for the year and this cannot stand. The hospital is absolutely essential to the local community," Mr Buckley said.

Relatives of patients at a community hospital have been contacting local county councillors about their fears for their loved ones' futures.

Mr Buckley said that if the hospital was to close the patients would have to be transferred to other care centres, some of which might be quite a distance away.

He said this isn't a solution as it would impact on the patients themselves, who want to stay in their own community, and on relatives who might not be able to travel to see them.

However, one councillor who has received the calls says he is confident that a resolution will be found to the matter.

Cllr Cathal Rasmussen said he was aware of the situation because talks between the hospital's board of management and the HSE have been ongoing for some weeks about the issue.

"A similar lack of funding put the hospital under threat some 10 years ago and thankfully it was resolved.

"It is a difficult situation as there's not enough money there. But it's my understanding that a resolution will be found and the hospital board of management and the HSE are working very hard to achieve that," Cllr Rasmussen said.

"It is naturally very worrying for people who have relatives there. They are very concerned about their futures," he added.

Cllr Rasmussen pointed out that the voluntary group, Friends of Cobh Hospital, did "fabulous work" raising money to help keep the hospital going.

The group also provides and participates in many recreation activities for the patients and continuously fundraises to further develop and enhance facilities.

The INMO has written to the HSE asking it to provide financial assistance.