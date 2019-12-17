Coast Guard’s rescue boats to be fully operational in new year after life jackets malfunctioned

All of the Irish Coast Guard’s in-shore rescue boat units will return to full operations by January, the Department of Transport has told the Irish Examiner.

They were suspended last month after life jackets malfunctioned.

As a result volunteers at 23 of the service’s 44 stations equipped with rigid inflatable boats and smaller D-Class boats couldn’t launch any rescue operations.

An investigation into the malfunctioning lifejackets involving the IRCG, the supplier and the manufacturer is underway to identify the cause and provide for “a speedy, effective and safe solution”.

In reply to questions from the Irish Examiner, a departmental spokesperson said: “By the end of this week, 11 of the 23 units will return to full operations.

IRCG expects the majority of the remaining units to fully back in operation over the coming weeks.

They said the roll-out of replacement lifejackets is being done on a phased basis taking account of a thorough risk assessment of potential demand for boat operations.

Familiarization training is being provided in the units to include the contents of the safety notice and to highlight the differences between the lifejackets.

They added: “The decision to temporarily suspend all Coast Guard Boat operations was not taken lightly.

“It was done in accordance with the Coast Guard’s safety management system which places the safety of volunteers at its core.

The temporary suspension of Coast Guard boat operations was a proportionate response to a safety issue in relation to a critical piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) used by the volunteers.

Until all stations are back up and running, the IRCG Coast Guard says it is deploying various contingencies “based on an assessment of risk”.

All shoreline and cliff rescue services remain in place, along with the four Search and Rescue Coast Guard helicopters.

The RNLI, Community Inshore Rescue Boats, and Naval Service continue to assist particularly in those areas of greatest risk until the issue has been resolved.