Coast Guard warns of storm surges on the coast as Storm Brendan approaches

File photo. Pic: Photocall
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 11:39 AM

People in coastal counties are being warned of high tides and storm surges as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

Its first effects are expected late tonight, with three wind warnings kicking in tomorrow from 7am.

Two are orange alerts, and cover all counties along the south and west coast, while a yellow warning covers the rest of the country.

Dublin City Council will erect flood defences and close the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount from 6am on Monday, until Monday afternoon. The council said it may also be necessary to close some flood gates along the River Dodder in Ballsbridge. Dublin City Council will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days.

The Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Harm Luijkx from Met Eireann said it will be very windy in some parts all day.

Mr Luijkx said: "For the north-west it will be out from seven o'clock in the morning on Monday until midnight. For the south of the country the worst will all be over by midday, but that will also start from seven o'clock on Monday morning."

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is advising people to avoid exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours during the storm conditions.

Any power outages can be reported to ESB Networks on 1850-372-999, with the public being reminded to never approach or touch fallen electricity wires.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is to close six of its facilities tomorrow due to the warnings.

    They are:

  • Killarney House and Gardens, Co. Kerry

  • Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare

  • Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Gort, Co. Galway

  • Connemara National Park, Co. Galway

  • Knockma Woods Reserve, Tuam, Co. Galway

  • Wild Nephin/Ballycroy National Park (closed since October and will remain so until late March)

