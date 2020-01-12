Coast Guard warn of storm surges on the coast as Storm Brendan approaches

People in coastal counties are being warned of high tides and storm surges as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

Its first effects are expected late tonight, with three wind warnings kicking in tomorrow from 7am.

Two are orange alerts, and cover all counties along the south and west coast, while a yellow warning covers the rest of the country.

Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Do not approach breaking waves. Stay Back, Stay High & Stay Dry! #StormBrendan #IrishCoastGuard (Everyone was safely rescued in this incident) pic.twitter.com/cmKrspUlsZ — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) January 12, 2020

The Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Harm Luijkx from Met Eireann said it will be very windy in some parts all day.

As #StormBrendan approaches see https://t.co/Cr9ukyJgun for an explanation of our warning levels. For up to date warnings see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/nH4q1T8YBu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

Mr Luijkx said: "For the north-west it will be out from seven o'clock in the morning on Monday until midnight.

"For the south of the country the worst will all be over by midday, but that will also start from seven o'clock on Monday morning."

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is advising people to avoid exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours during the storm conditions.

Any power outages can be reported to ESB Networks on 1850-372-999, with the public being reminded to never approach or touch fallen electricity wires.