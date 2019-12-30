News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coast Guard volunteers save nearly 380 lives in 2019

Coast Guard volunteers save nearly 380 lives in 2019
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 05:43 PM

Irish Coast Guard units attended 1,075 incidents throughout the year, according to their end of year statement.

The Coast Guard’s three Rescue Coordination Centres at Malin Head, Valentia Island, and Dublin managed 2,487 incidents in the past year, compared with 2,647 for 2018 and 2,503 incidents in 2017.

More than 770 missions were flown by the Coast Guard Helicopter, with 378 lives saved.

The nationwide network of more than 940 volunteers also saw 123 emergency missions flown from offshore to the mainland.

Meanwhile, the busiest transfer route between hospitals was from Letterkenny to University Hospital Galway.

The Coast Guard also cautioned against using mobile phones as a suitable substitute for emergency communication at sea.

They said: "Phone coverage at sea is limited and unreliable. Mobile phones are also highly susceptible to failure due to water ingress."

READ MORE

Residents object to new high-quality Seán FitzPatrick home over privacy worries

More on this topic

Tragic Rescue 116 crash could happen again, claim pilots groupTragic Rescue 116 crash could happen again, claim pilots group

Coast Guard’s rescue boats to be fully operational in new year after life jackets malfunctionedCoast Guard’s rescue boats to be fully operational in new year after life jackets malfunctioned

5 of 23 coast guard units prevented from launching rescue boats to resume operations5 of 23 coast guard units prevented from launching rescue boats to resume operations

Coast Guard ask for RNLI help for first time since service suspends boat operations over life jacket concernsCoast Guard ask for RNLI help for first time since service suspends boat operations over life jacket concerns


coast guardRNLIlifeboatTOPIC: Coast Guard

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shopGardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shop

Fast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste planFast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste plan

FAI fears for future as Leo Varadkar rules out taxpayer bailoutFAI fears for future as Leo Varadkar rules out taxpayer bailout

Gardaí appeal for help to find Meath woman missing for a fortnightGardaí appeal for help to find Meath woman missing for a fortnight


Lifestyle

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Fancy a new patio, bed or border, or maybe it’s time to make that veg plot a reality? Hannah Stephenson offers design ideas to help get you started.Want to redesign your garden for 2020? Here’s how to give it a go yourself

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.From lazers to lashes: Some of the top beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »