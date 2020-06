A search is underway after reports a young boy fell into the River Boyne in Co Louth last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident which happened at the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda at 10.15pm.

The search, which also involved volunteer divers from Drogheda River Rescue, was stood down early this morning.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard helicopter have resumed searches this morning.

The child is believed to be about 11 or 12 years old.