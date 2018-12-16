Coast Guard rescues woman who suffered leg injury in Howth

The Irish Coast Guard has gone to the rescue of a member of the public who suffered a leg injury while walking on the cliffs in Howth.

A rescue team from Howth assisted Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics in bringing the casualty to a waiting ambulance for treatment.

Fergus Cooney, the PRO for Howth Coast Guard said they were happy to be of assistance.

"With the Coast Guard team from Howth along with the paramedics, the casualty was extracted off the cliff path and back down to Balscadden car park where there was an ambulance waiting," said Mr Cooney.

"I believe she had an injury to her leg, which thankfully wasn't life-threatening and she was brought to Beaumont Hospital where I believe she is going to make a full recovery."