NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Coast Guard rescues woman who suffered leg injury in Howth

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 06:28 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Irish Coast Guard has gone to the rescue of a member of the public who suffered a leg injury while walking on the cliffs in Howth.

A rescue team from Howth assisted Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics in bringing the casualty to a waiting ambulance for treatment.

Fergus Cooney, the PRO for Howth Coast Guard said they were happy to be of assistance.

"With the Coast Guard team from Howth along with the paramedics, the casualty was extracted off the cliff path and back down to Balscadden car park where there was an ambulance waiting," said Mr Cooney.

"I believe she had an injury to her leg, which thankfully wasn't life-threatening and she was brought to Beaumont Hospital where I believe she is going to make a full recovery."


KEYWORDS

HowthDublin

More in this Section

Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer break into house in Down

Arrested humanitarian volunteer from Ireland reunited with mother for Christmas

Timeframe for abortion services introduction unrealistic, says leading foetal medicine doctor

Sean Garland ‘helped transform Irish republicanism’


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »