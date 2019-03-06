NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Coast Guard called to assist in search for man missing in Co Down

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 09:08 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Irish Coast Guard has been drafted in to help find a missing man in Co Down.

47-year-old Keith McClure was last seen walking his dog in the Ballynahinch area at around 11pm last night.

He is described as 5' 10" in height, of medium build and with brown hair and green eyes.

The PSNI say they are growing increasingly concerned for Keith's welfare.

The Dublin-based Coast Guard Helicopter R116 was requested to assist this morning by the UK Maritime Coastguard Agency to help the PSNI with the search.

The helicopter arrived on the scene in the Downpatrick area shortly before first light at around 6.50am.

The search is ongoing and is being coordinated through Belfast Coastguard.

