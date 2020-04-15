News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coast Guard brings Spanish fisherman ashore for medical treatment

Coast Guard brings Spanish fisherman ashore for medical treatment
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 11:50 AM

The Irish Coast Guard has brought a Spanish fisherman ashore for medical treatment after he began suffering acute abdominal pain 70 miles off the south coast.

Valentia Coast Guard said it received a call at 3.30pm on Tuesday in relation to the 47-yer-old crewman who was aboard a Spanish fishing trawler. The vessel was 70 miles southwest of Castletownbere.

Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked from Shannon and conducted the medical evacuation, landing at Cork Airport at 6.44pm, at which point the man was taken immediately to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

It's understood the helicopter was the only aircraft over the south of the country at the time it conducted the operation.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said the number of callouts it has had to deal with has fallen considerably due to the restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The weather has calmed down, there are less storms," he said. "Fellas are not getting into too much bother."

The spokesperson said many of the callouts at this time of the year would b tourism-related, such as people taking out boats for the first time and it not being serviced or running out of fuel, or people becoming trapped on beaches or coves. However, due to the current lockdown, the number of emergency calls has fallen.

READ MORE

Tánaiste hits out at Trump’s ‘indefensible decision’ to halt WHO funding

More on this topic

Pony lost at sea despite best efforts of search and rescue crews to save itPony lost at sea despite best efforts of search and rescue crews to save it

Swimmer dies after being rescued off Clare coastSwimmer dies after being rescued off Clare coast

Coast Guard airlift injured hiker after fall on mountain in the BurrenCoast Guard airlift injured hiker after fall on mountain in the Burren

Our coastguard service - Life savers!Our coastguard service - Life savers!


TOPIC: Coast Guard

More in this Section

Ireland 'in a much better position now' in relation to Covid-19 testing capacityIreland 'in a much better position now' in relation to Covid-19 testing capacity

Sinn Féin urge parties that are 'serious about change' not to go into FG/FF coalition Sinn Féin urge parties that are 'serious about change' not to go into FG/FF coalition

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving car and pedestrian on M1Man, 30s, dies following collision involving car and pedestrian on M1

More PPE due to arrive from China this weekMore PPE due to arrive from China this week


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »