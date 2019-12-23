News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety message to those swimming over Christmas

Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety message to those swimming over Christmas
A group going for a Christmas swim in Muckross, Co Kerry last year
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 10:27 AM

The Coast Guard and RNLI have issued a joint safety message to anyone heading to the water over Christmas.

Both groups are reminding people not to swim alone and not to mix water sports and alcohol.

The RNLI says they have over 1,500 lifeboat volunteers ready to drop everything if a call for help comes in this Christmas.

But they would all prefer if their safety message got there first.

Seán Dillon from the RNLI says if you see someone in trouble, don't hesitate to raise the alarm straight away:

"Our advice would always be to be better safe than sorry. If you see someone in trouble or if you think they are in trouble ring 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard.

"We will have over 1,500 life boat volunteers available over Christmas on call for help if the need arises.

We would much prefer to be called out to help than to be regretting it afterwards that we weren't called out.

Mr Dillon also had advised people who are swimming over Christmas to do so as part of a group.

"Never swim alone, always try and have someone with you as part of a organised swim," he said adding that swimmers should wear a wetsuit and a bright-coloured swim cap to make them easily identifiable.

"And finally, at this time of year, never swim under the influence of alcohol," he said.

The Irish Coast Guard says 'stay back, stay high and stay dry.'

READ MORE

Lifeboat crew rescue five from stricken fishing boat in 'challenging' conditions off Cork

More on this topic

Two divers rescued off south Dublin coastTwo divers rescued off south Dublin coast

Bundoran RNLI rescue diving group off Donegal coastBundoran RNLI rescue diving group off Donegal coast

Lifeboat crew rescue five from stricken fishing boat in 'challenging' conditions off CorkLifeboat crew rescue five from stricken fishing boat in 'challenging' conditions off Cork

Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on waterFamily rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water


TOPIC: RNLI

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres

NI hospital hoping to double the amount of cataract patients from the Republic next yearNI hospital hoping to double the amount of cataract patients from the Republic next year

Gardaí charge man in connection with gun seizure three months agoGardaí charge man in connection with gun seizure three months ago


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »