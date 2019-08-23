Co Wicklow store which sold winning €11.2m Lotto ticket revealed

The Co Wicklow shop that sold Wednesday's winning €11.2m Lotto jackpot ticket has been revealed.

Celebrations were underway at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry today after it was confirmed that they sold the lucky ticket for the €11,255,280 jackpot prize.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the store on Monastery Road.

Wednesday night's draw was the biggest Lotto jackpot in two years, and the 15th highest since the Lotto was launched in 1988.

The highest Lotto Jackpot in the history of the National Lottery was €18.9m in Co Carlow, in June 2008.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25 and 44. The bonus number was 12.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €134,412. This ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores at the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Ken O’Connor, the owner of the Spar store, said today that he is no stranger to Lotto jackpot joy having previously sold a ticket worth €5.7m at another of his Spar stores in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 last October.

“We just can’t believe it! We heard the news yesterday that the winning ticket was sold in Wicklow but we had no idea it was us until last night, it’s just fantastic," he said.

"The shop is absolutely buzzing this morning and I am just thrilled for our customers and of course our staff.

Whoever the winner is, we wish them every bit of luck enjoying this life-changing win.

A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed that they are still waiting to hear from the winner or winners of the €11.2m prize.

“The National Lottery are still waiting to hear from the lucky ticketholder of this truly incredible prize," they said.

"It is possible that the winner is still unaware that they may be in possession of the winning ticket so we are encouraging anybody who has a ticket, to check it carefully and to contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."