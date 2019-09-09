Co Meath man who died in 1692 Battle of Ortheuville honoured in Belgium

A slain Irish soldier has been remembered in Belgium where a 300-year-old monument in his honour has been restored

Locals of Tenneville, about 150kms south of Brussels joined with a small invited delegation from Co Meath to unveil the restored memorial which now has most of the Latin inscription translated in both English and Irish.

The monument is dedicated to 22-year old Matthias Barnewall, 10th Lord Trimblestown from outside Trim who was killed while fighting for the French in 1692 in the Battle of Ortheuville.

It had been forgotten about and fell into disrepair until it was rediscovered by a visitor to an old church, who brought it to the attention of the local Historical Society, according to Mayor of Trim, Cllr Noel French

Matthias was one of the Irish Catholic nobility who had supported King James II in his campaign to regain the English throne from William of Orange.

He had been educated in France but returned home to South Meath as a teenager to succeed his father when he died, as Lord Trimblestwon. He served as a colonel in Lord Galmoy's regiment at the Battle of the Boyne and took part in the defence of Limerick under siege.

He was one of the 20,000 strong Irish army who received a safe passage to emigrate to France as a soldier under King Louis XIV after the signing of the Treaty of Limerick.

READ MORE Varadkar to Johnson: No such thing as a clean Brexit

On September 10, 1692, he took part in the Battle of Ortheuville against a coalition known as the League of Augsburg and led a decisive cavalry charge across the river which forced the retreat of the mainly German army.

His tombstone in the local church bears the motto of the Trimblestown family of Better Death than Dishonour and the Latin inscription reads:

Here lies the high and powerful Lord Trimleston, Irishman of the illustrious house of Barnewall, who having distinguished himself in the service of James the Second, his king, in the war in Ireland, then followed him to France and was killed at the combat of Ortoville, on 10 September 1692, aged 22 years, at the head of the bodyguard of the king which he commanded and where he particularly distinguished himself. Pray God for his soul.

The memorial stone was removed from the church in the mid-19th century but later replaced in the shelter of the now disused church.

It is one of only a few known tombstones commemorating Irish officers in the service of the Kings of France.

The commemorative event last Sunday was organised by the Mayor of Tenneville and the local historical society and attended by the Mayor of Trim Noel French, President of the Meath Archaeological and Historical Society Frank Cogan and editor of Riocht na Midhe journal Dr Peter Connell.

Cllr French said: "This is a fresh re-discovery of a monument to an Irish man, not very many people knew about.

"Local experts here did well to recover 80% of the inscription on the stone, which had worn over the years.

The fact that the stone was erected in the first place shows how much this Meath man meant to the French Kings at the time.