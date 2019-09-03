Co Meath adventure park closes due to rising insurance costs; 28 jobs lost

The owner of a family adventure centre who was forced to close his 21-year old business because of soaring insurance costs, has now vowed to spend his 'free time' lobbying for change.

Dave Robinson reluctantly had to shut the gates on Rathbeggan Lakes Family Adventure Park, near Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath last Sunday because the only insurance quote he could obtain was from a Slovakian company who wanted €40,000 to cover the facilities for the year - a 100% hike on what he had paid in 2018.

The excess on his premiums also jumped from €300 to €10,000.

The closure has led to the loss of 28 jobs.

After 21 years of building the business into one of the region's most visited centres, Dave said that while he was emotional and sad, his over-riding emotion was one of anger at the failure of the Government to address the insurance crisis.

Families visited the 22-acre site for fishing and barbecues as well as activities such zip-lining, pedal boating and bouncy castles

READ MORE Donegal beach sealed off after discovery of suspect device

"We had over 600 people here on Sunday wanting to see me and express their sadness at our closure. Many former employees who worked here as teenagers came back with their families to wish me well.

The feedback from people was amazing but unfortunately, that feedback won't provide me with insurance cover.

"I'm not the only leisure business that has closed because of insurance hikes and I won't be the last. Nothing has changed or moved on in relation to legislation since this crisis was first highlighted months ago and more and more businesses have gone to the wall or are on their knees since.

"Parents will have nowhere to bring their kids to in a few years unless something changes fast.

Failte Ireland has to also help fight this battle. They can't use taxpayers money to attract tourists here where they will have nothing to do.

"They won't be able to do water sports or adventure pursuits, bring kids to the playgrounds or even go fishing. Because operators won't be able to get cover.

"I've nothing else to do now. I've no business. So I'm going to put all my efforts into lobbying for changes in legislation."