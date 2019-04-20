NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Co Louth store closes ATM over 'ongoing security issues' after spate of robberies

Madden's Centra. Photo via Google Maps.
By Louise Walsh
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Management at a busy service station has decided to close their external ATM due to "ongoing security issues".

Madden's Centra store in Termonfeckin, Co Louth made the decision in the aftermath of the recent ATM thefts from banks on both sides of the border.

A well-organised gang managed to escape with the contents of two ATMs in Kells, Co Meath yesterday after hitting both the Bank of Ireland and the AIB.

The raids are estimated to have taken just four minutes by the gang who used a digger to pull the heavy machines from the wall of both banks.

A sign on the wall at Centra in Termonfeckin reads: "Due to ongoing security issues in relation to ATMs, this ATM has been put out of service until further notice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The decision wasn't taken lightly, according to owner Ray Madden

"This definitely wasn't a decision that was taken lightly but we felt we had to take it for security reasons and in the interest of the safety of everyone," he said

"All is not lost as we still have an indoor ATM in operation and we would like to stress that the decision to close the outside ATM is just temporary."

