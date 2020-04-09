News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration
Fr Malachy Conlon went through the parish in a refurbished Pope-mobile. Picture: Arthur Carron.
By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 09:07 PM

A priest in Co Louth has blessed members of his parish during a Holy Week ceremony - while observing social distancing necessary due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Fr Malachy Conlon, travelling through the town on a refurbished Pope-mobile, brought the Blessed Sacrament with him and he blessed homes and communities as he was driven through the parish in Co Louth this afternoon.

The notification was put on social media and according to Cllr Erin McGreehan, who lives on the Cooley Peninsula, “the roads and routes were thronged with people".

"Everyone came out of their houses to receive the blessing and to take part in something bigger than themselves,” Cllr McGreehan said.

“We waited in our gardens for two hours playing and chatting, we even had our dinner out in the garden.

To know all your neighbours and parishioners were all doing that as well, it was something special.

Cocooning members of the community, old and young, went out into their front gardens as he passed by.

Cllr McGreehan said the parish priest “is one of the front line workers, he is on the frontline, he is looking after our community and if there was someone that needed something, Fr Malachy would be there.”

“I do think there is a special exemption for Fr Malachy, it was a huge important piece of work he did today for the parish” she added.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Beating the pandemic - Be resolute, stay at home this weekendIrish Examiner View: Beating the pandemic - Be resolute, stay at home this weekend

Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint

Irish Examiner View: Debenhams close Irish stores - Economic plan is now urgentIrish Examiner View: Debenhams close Irish stores - Economic plan is now urgent

Irish Examiner View: John Prine 1946-2020 - A true originalIrish Examiner View: John Prine 1946-2020 - A true original


TOPIC: Coronavirus