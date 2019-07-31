News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Co-living could help tackle loneliness, psychologist says as petition launched against development

Co-living could help tackle loneliness, psychologist says as petition launched against development
Richard Boyd Barrett
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:34 PM

A leading psychologist says co-living developments could, in theory, be good for people's mental health.

One of the co-living blocks has been given the go-ahead in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin.

It will be made up of 208 single bedrooms with pull-down beds and kitchenettes and a number of communal living spaces.

Chartered Psychologist, Alison Keating, says there could be benefits to renting in a co-living building if it is done properly.

"If it was rolled out really well I think it could - conceptually - work for a diverse group where we could actually look at combatting loneliness which is quite a silent epidemic," said Ms Keating.

"My concern is that obviously you need enough personal space as well.

"That is really important and I don't think there is any need to compromise on that."

An online petition has been launched by against the Dún Laoghaire development by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

Reacting to the news that planning permission had been granted Mr Boyd Barrett called the decision "disgraceful" and "shocking".

Mr Boyd Barrett said that the proposed plans offer people "unaffordable box rooms with pull out beds".

He said that introducing co-living will not have an impact on the current housing crisis saying that developers are "exploiting" the situation for profit.

The Dublin TD called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to "outlaw these type of units and scrap the Strategic Housing Development legislation as it is being used by developers to fast-track plans for purely profit driven development that contribute nothing to the much-needed provision of homes".

READ MORE

Dublin City Council to evict up to 50 social housing tenants who are in arrears

More on this topic

Dublin City Council to evict up to 50 social housing tenants who are in arrearsDublin City Council to evict up to 50 social housing tenants who are in arrears

Calls for Government to ban co-living unitsCalls for Government to ban co-living units

Vacant property owners urged to avail of the Government's Repair and Leasing SchemeVacant property owners urged to avail of the Government's Repair and Leasing Scheme

Majority of housing development proposals located in Dublin and commuter region, report findsMajority of housing development proposals located in Dublin and commuter region, report finds

Co livingHousing crisisRental crisisTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper articleFine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper article

Watch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chainWatch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chain

Upgraded M7 to fully open on FridayUpgraded M7 to fully open on Friday


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »