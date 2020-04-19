News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Co Kerry player scoops €9.8m Lotto jackpot

Co Kerry player scoops €9.8m Lotto jackpot
By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 10:12 AM

A lucky ticketholder in Co Kerry woke up €9.8m richer today following last night's Lotto draw.

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Co. Kerry to check their tickets, one of which is worth €9,772,175

The winning numbers are: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number 17.

"With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully. If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so."

Meanwhile, three players in Carlow, Dublin and Galway won a share of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €109,359 after they each fell one number short of the jackpot. These three players will win €36,453 each.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow, Co. Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea, Co. Galway and the Spar store in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

The National Lottery has reminded players that it has extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency. Winners will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

READ MORE

Government considering reopening schools for one day a week

More on this topic

€9.8m Lotto jackpot won€9.8m Lotto jackpot won

Dubliner €500k richer after winning EuroMillions Plus prizeDubliner €500k richer after winning EuroMillions Plus prize

EuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpotEuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpot

Single winner of €61m EuroMillions jackpot Single winner of €61m EuroMillions jackpot


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Two arrested in connection with five burglaries in CorkTwo arrested in connection with five burglaries in Cork

Concern over lack of self-isolation facilities for Traveller and Roma communitiesConcern over lack of self-isolation facilities for Traveller and Roma communities

On Call for Ireland: Almost 1,000 nurses rejoin medical registerOn Call for Ireland: Almost 1,000 nurses rejoin medical register

122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019


Lifestyle

This week’s recipes are designed to help you use up fruit, particularly if you have bananas or other fruit piling up in the house.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in baking

Des O’Sullivan reports on a changed market.Global audience as Beatles lyrics sell for $910,000

Thomas Barr is not about to let his Olympic dream fade. Just one look at the deeply inked five-ring tattoo on his upper right arm will tell you as much.The Shape I'm in: Hurdler, Thomas Barr

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising globally, especially in Ireland. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to a family that has learned to live with the condition.Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »