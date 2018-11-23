Home»ireland

Co Donegal man to face extradition court over 1972 murder of two soldiers

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 06:54 AM

A Co Donegal man wanted by prosecutors in Northern Ireland over the August 1972 murder of two soldiers is to face an extradition hearing in Dublin later on Friday.

John Downey, 66, whose trial for the IRA’s Hyde Park bombing collapsed in controversy four years ago, was detained on an unrelated matter in Ireland this month on a European Arrest Warrant.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service initiated extradition proceedings after determining it had sufficient evidence to charge him with the murders of Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston, 32, and Private James Eames, 33, in a car bomb attack in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

The two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers died when an IRA bomb exploded in a car they were checking on Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount.

In 2013, Downey was charged with murdering four Royal Household Cavalrymen in an IRA bomb in London’s Hyde Park in 1982.

The scene following an IRA car bomb blast in Hyde Park (PA)

He stood trial at the Old Bailey, but the case dramatically collapsed after it was revealed he had received a written assurance from former prime minister Tony Blair’s government that he was not actively wanted by the authorities under the On The Runs (OTRs) scheme.

The episode sparked a government inquiry into the peace process scheme which prompted a backlash from unionists.

Downey has always denied any involvement in the Hyde Park attack.

His defence barrister Tony McGillicuddy told a previous hearing on the extradition matter in the Irish courts that Downey has had “a commitment of working in a positive manner in the Irish peace process since the early 1990s”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

John DowneyOTRs

More in this Section

Drew Harris admits he is 'not certain' that Garda issues raised in the Disclosures Tribunal have been resolved

Prison surveillance allegations 'raise serious issues which need to be addressed', says Flanagan

No change to corporation tax but big companies must pay fair share of taxes: Taoiseach

Culture Minister disgusted by vandalism: 'There is no bravery in throwing paint at a statue'


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »