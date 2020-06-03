News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 07:02 AM

The public is being warned Covid-19 still has the potential for spreading across all regions of the country.

Around 500 new cases of the virus have been detected in 21 counties over the past week, with more than half involving people aged between 24 and 55.

The death toll has risen to 1,658 after a further eight people died.

Last night saw the lowest daily increase since March 11, with 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 25,066.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the latest spread across counties is not surprising.

Dr Holohan said: "Well this is a disease that's affecting every county in the country, so whereas in many respects this did have a strong Dublin or eastern focus in the early stages, it has spread out all over the country.

"So, yes, a distribution across all the counties of the country doesn't offer us any surprise."

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

