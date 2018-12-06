NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Closure of Grafton College 'reprehensible', says CEO of Marketing English

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 11:15 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

The CEO of Marketing English in Ireland, an umbrella group for language schools, says that there is a need for greater implementation of regulations in relation to fees following the closure of Grafton College this week.

David O’Grady told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there is a need for greater oversight.

There is not a lack of regulations, he said, but a lack of implementation of the existing regulations.

His organisation had done what it could to assist students with 440 of 468 students being placed in 24 other language schools in recent days, he said.

What had happened at Grafton College was “reprehensible”.

There had been a lapse in regulatory oversight where fees should have been deposited into an escrow account.

Students and teachers at Grafton College who have been told that Grafton College will have no classes for the foreseeable future in Portobello, Dublin. Pic: Collins

Mr O’Grady said there are a further 48 students, including 11 from Mongolia who are facing visa difficulties, who have paid fees and are due in Ireland in the next few weeks.

The other students are from Brazil, Mexico and Ecuador.

We have offered to house these students in other courses. What happened, it’s shameful. All students are going to be placed.

However, he said that the Marketing English in Ireland group cannot refund fees to any students who do not attend.

“We don’t have the money.”

The Department of Justice had put in place a regulatory scheme, but “a despicable man ran away with the money.

“We have done what we can. Programmes will be delivered.”


