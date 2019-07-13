News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Closure of Dundalk respite centre would see clients travelling across country for care

Closure of Dundalk respite centre would see clients travelling across country for care
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 12:05 PM

A campaign is gathering momentum across Louth over the closure of a respite centre that has been operating in Dundalk for 23 years.

Clients of Sruthan House have received a letter from the HSE suggesting they travel across the country for respite or go to a nursing home.

"Unless I can get a helicopter to Sligo it's not possible because I live in chronic pain and you have to pay for these places which is hundreds," said service user, Ollie Stevenson.

It's crazy, it's stupid and it's just a joke.

Ms Stevenson said she is disgusted by the closure announcement and the suggested alternatives over 100 kilometres away.

County Louth deputy Declan Breathnach has called directly on Health Minister Simon Harris to reverse the decision.

Deputy Breathnach said that he spoke about the issue with Mr Harris.


"He literally went on to support what is happening, much to my disgust and the disgust of public representatives in the Louth/Meath area," said Mr Breathnach.

According to Sinn Féin Deputy Imelda Munster the letter received by clients of Sruthan House said that patients with physical and sensory needs could go elsewhere, suggesting places such as Sligo and Roscommon, or to a nursing home.

"The sheer arrogance of that letter," said Deputy Munster.

Ollie Stevenson has started her own campaign on Facebook in defend of her fellow service users.

"I have to stand up for people who have acquired brain injuries that can't talk, for people who are intellectually disabled that can't fight and believe and trust in these people," said Ms Stevenson.

"They haven't got a voice, I have to be their voice."

The decision is due to come into effect in time for Christmas.

READ MORE

Untrained gardaí taking DNA samples

More on this topic

Records centre break-in led to medical files being found on the street, HSE admitsRecords centre break-in led to medical files being found on the street, HSE admits

Trolley crisis: 456 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals todayTrolley crisis: 456 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today

New HSE chief: Improving frontline services my priorityNew HSE chief: Improving frontline services my priority

Complete system of reporting on services needed in all Irish hospitals, Prof saysComplete system of reporting on services needed in all Irish hospitals, Prof says

TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

NTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid busesNTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid buses

Thousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of JulyThousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of July

SIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workersSIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers

Man loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicleMan loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicle


Lifestyle

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »