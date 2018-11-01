'Closed for the night': Mum says direct provision centre's staff refused to give her bread and milk for sick child

By David Raleigh

The Department of Justice is investigating claims by a mother living in a direct provision centre close to the Limerick Clare border, that staff at the centre refused to give her ill child bread and milk because the centre’s canteen was closed for the night.

A spokesman said the Department has sought a report from the private operators of the state-owned direct provision centre located at Knocknalisheen, Co Clare.

The woman and her children are awaiting a decision on an application for asylum in Ireland.

The Knocknalisheen centre, in Co Clare, is one of 32 centres under the accommodation portfolio of the Department of Justice Reception and Integration Agency.

“Knocknalisheen centre has hit rock bottom if the needs of a child don't matter anymore,” the woman claimed, in an online post via her Facebook page.

“In a centre that has no self-catering facilities, the least you can do is allow people/parents access to the most basic items...What does a mother do in such a situation?” she wrote.

She stated: “It’s 1.07am, I have a sick child in the room. He has tummy ache, diarrhoea has vomited a couple of times already. In an attempt to help him keep his strength up I’ve asked a friend to accompany me to the canteen to ask for some bread and milk so I can give him.”

The woman claimed staff “refused to give me even one slice of bread despite explaining the situation to them.”

“They have notified me that the centre management has given strict instruction not to give any food items tea, coffee, milk, bread, sugar etc outside of canteen hours!

“After pleading with them that this is an exceptional case they told me to wait until 7am to speak to management.” “One of them said to me I should give the child WATER because he doesn’t make the rules; that's the end of it.”

“So I’m sitting here feeling helpless,” the woman wrote.

“If I ask a friend/relative/partner to drive to knocknalisheen to bring me provisions that person will not be allowed in because its outside of visiting hours so this is clearly not an option, (yes, I am speaking from experience).”

When asked for a response, a spokesman at the Department of Justice replied: “The Reception and Integration Agency of the Department has advised that it is aware of this incident.”

“It is now investigating the matter and in the first instance has requested a detailed report from the contractor,” they added.

Many sent the resident in question messages of support on her facebook page.

One woman wrote: “This is just horrific. Hope he is doing ok today x.”

Another wrote: “This is an absolute disgrace!!!”

In a later post, the female resident thanked those who had written her messages of support: “Thank you so much for all your support, I really appreciate all of you.”

She said her son “is much better now”.

He was “back on his feet (must have been the ol irish 7up remedy),” she joked.

Communications officer at migrant rights organisation, Monika Fallon said she could not comment specifically on the woman’s situation, however she said similar concerns had been raised by others living in direct provision system.

“We strongly feel a system that puts the well being of children at risk needs to be evaluated,” Ms Fallon added.

The Knocknalisheen Centre directed a request for comment to the Department of Justice.