Close shave on offer for those out to support Clonakilty Community Hospital

Virtually the whole non-cocooning population of Clonakilty is expected to take part in a variety of sponsored activities this May Bank Holiday weekend in an attempt to raise €10,000 for the local community hospital.

One of the leading lights behind the drive has revisited his 'Punk' roots and already got a 'Mohican' hairdo as part of the fundraising effort.

Kevin O'Regan, who owns shoe shops in the town and Skibbereen, got sponsorship for the late 70s/early 80s punk cut which he said “brought back his youth”.

Kevin is one of a group of members of Friends of Clonakilty Community Hospital which has raised money for many years to improve the life of patients there.

Now he and many others have come under one umbrella organisation, Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital, to raise the money for those who work at the hospital as “a big thank you” for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among the challenges being organised locally is a 24-hour continuity walk within 2km of the town where volunteers will each walk 30 mins on their own completing the 24-hour challenge,” Kevin said.

First of the Mohicans: Kevin O'Regan, one of those behind a €10,000 fundraiser for Clonakilty healthcare staff, does his bit for the cause with a sponsored haircut.

It will start tomorrow at noon and finish at the same time the following day.

“Volunteers are also being sought for a Facebook campaign 'Haircut for Healthcare Workers' which will see local people having their hair cut/shaved or styled on-line to encourage donations to the Clon Cairde Challenge GoFundme page,” Kevin said.

In addition, Clonakilty GAA footballers are doing a sponsored 24-hour run and the West Cork Triathlon Group will be doing a 24-hour cycling and running fundraiser. Meanwhile, the 'Clon Road Runners' will get their members to clock up 500 miles in the same timeframe.

I can tell you that 100% of all money raised during the Bank Holiday weekend will go towards providing the staff with vouchers to shop in Clonakilty town.

Further details on how to get involved are available from the Cairde Facebook page or by emailing cairdecch@gmail.com