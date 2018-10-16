Home»Breaking News»ireland

Clontarf may get flood defences that cost twice as much as plans rejected seven years ago

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 09:47 AM

Flood defence barriers costing up to €10m are set to be built in Clontarf in north Dublin.

That is more than twice the cost of the flood defence plan scrapped seven years ago.

Residents met last night to discuss the measures.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Deirdre Heney said residents have been discussing their options and are keen to prevent flooding in the area.

He said: "Dublin City Council and the Office for Public Works are putting proposals to the local community as to whether or not the type of barrier that is being proposed is acceptable.

"Over the next number of months, a public consultation is planned by Dublin City Council to get the views of locals around what type of barrier would be acceptable."


