Clonakilty hospital: Two dead, others infected

Additional reporting: Noel Baker

At least two residents of Clonakilty Community Hospital have died from Covid-19, the HSE has confirmed.

Other residents have also tested positive, as have members of staff.

Details of the outbreak emerged locally amid growing concerns, initially raised 10 days ago by TD Michael Collins, about the number of residents packed into rooms.

A crack Covid-19 team of experts has now been drafted in to handle the outbreak.

The team consists of experts from the Department of Public Health and Department of Occupational Therapy, Infection Prevention and Control.

A consultant geriatrician has also been drafted in to help tackle the outbreak, as has a team of GPs.

All residents and staff at the hospital have now been tested for Covid-19 and a plan is in place to handle the situation.

“There is a level of Covid-19 infection at the hospital,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm a number of residents passed away recently due to Covid-19.

“We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away.

“This is a very difficult time for families, for the community, and for the staff caring for the residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital.

“The staff wish to reassure the community that they continue to provide both compassionate and high-quality care to all its residents.

“Staff are providing every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones during these difficult times.”

The spokesperson said the HSE would do everything to protect the health of residents and their loved ones.

“In any centre where there are confirmed cases of Covid-19, we implement stringent measures to protect both residents and staff,” they said.

Regarding staff at the community hospital, the HSE said: “Some staff are on leave, having tested positive for Covid-19.

“However, additional staff have been redeployed to Clonakilty to continue to provide a high level of care.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure you that our residents are, and will remain, our utmost priority.”

According to the health watchdog Hiqa, there are just over 100 residents at the hospital, which dates back to the 1800s.

One of the issues the watchdog has raised in the past is the use of multi- occupancy rooms for up to seven residents at a time.

Washing facilities have also been raised as an issue, with it being noted in January that one five-bed room, for example, was equipped with just one en-suite bathroom.

West Cork TD Michael Collins said he raised the issue of multi-occupancy rooms about 10 days ago with the Department of Health, but he had not received a reply.

“Following concerns raised by relatives of residents concerned about the amount of people in rooms at the hospital, I raised the issue,” said the Independent TD.

“But I didn’t get a reply. Relatives were understandably concerned about what precautions were being taken to physically distance residents from each other,” he added.

“I am very sorry to hear that residents have died and that there are others who now have the virus, and my thoughts and sympathies are with them at this time.”