Clocks to go forward for one of the last times

The clocks will go forward this weekend and it may be one of the last times it happens.

The government is considering the results of a consultation process on scrapping the seasonal ritual of 'spring forward and fall back'.

The clocks will change from 1am to 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning giving us brighter evenings but an hour less in bed.

However, the clock is ticking for the practice of changing over between winter and summertime with the EU proposing to scrap the practice by 2021.

It had originally proposed to make the change this year, but that was extended to allow member states co-ordinating changes with neighbouring countries.

For Ireland, it's another Brexit dilemma.

A Europe-wide poll received 4.5 million responses with 84% of respondents in favour of switching permanently to either summer or winter time.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it would present challenges for Ireland if the UK were to adopt a different position, while the Taoiseach has said he would not allow a situation where the North is in a different time zone to the rest of Ireland.