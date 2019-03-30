NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Clocks to go forward for one of the last times

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 07:58 AM

The clocks will go forward this weekend and it may be one of the last times it happens.

The government is considering the results of a consultation process on scrapping the seasonal ritual of 'spring forward and fall back'.

The clocks will change from 1am to 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning giving us brighter evenings but an hour less in bed.

However, the clock is ticking for the practice of changing over between winter and summertime with the EU proposing to scrap the practice by 2021.

READ MORE

DUP accused of chasing 'fantasy solutions' to Brexit

It had originally proposed to make the change this year, but that was extended to allow member states co-ordinating changes with neighbouring countries.

For Ireland, it's another Brexit dilemma.

A Europe-wide poll received 4.5 million responses with 84% of respondents in favour of switching permanently to either summer or winter time.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it would present challenges for Ireland if the UK were to adopt a different position, while the Taoiseach has said he would not allow a situation where the North is in a different time zone to the rest of Ireland.

More on this topic

Nike hit with €12.5m fine from EU

Proof that Big Tech can be regulated without a breakup

Ireland selected as EU offshore wind testing site

European Parliament leader under fire over Mussolini comments

KEYWORDS

ClocksSeasonal ChangesEU

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Midi dresses for the summer months

Review: John Grant, Cork Opera House

40 watercolours and drawings by the shortlived celebrated Cork artist Daniel Macdonald for sale

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »