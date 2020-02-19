News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cllr says arson attack on family home in Longford was 'attempted murder'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 07:13 AM

An arson attack on a family home in Longford town is being described as "attempted murder".

Five people escaped through an upstairs window when their house was set on fire in Annaly Gardens on Monday morning.

It is the latest incident in a crime-spree in Longford which included three shootings in eight days recently.

Local councillor Seamus Butler says it is fortunate no one has been killed.

"First of all, I don't use the word 'feud', this is serious criminal activity," said Cllr Butler.

"Trying to burn people out of their houses and using arms and shooting, that is attempted murder and under the criminal justice system these people must be dealt with very severely."

