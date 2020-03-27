News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cllr 'disgusted' at reports of shots fired in Co Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 03:21 PM

Gardaí are investigating reports of a shooting in Co Longford.

They received a call to say gunshots were fired near a house in the Edgeworthstown area at 11.30 this morning.

Gardaí say they haven't found any evidence yet of shots being fired, but inquiries are ongoing.

Local councillor Gerry Warnock says he was "disgusted" to hear about the incident - saying that it was taking valuable garda resources away from people who may need them with the coronavirus outbreak.

"Given the crisis we are undergoing as a nation at the minute with Covid-19, it is absolutely disgraceful that, again, gardaí have to deploy resources that could be used to protect citizens," he said.

