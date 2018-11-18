Home»ireland

Clive Staunton's shooting in Kildare reportedly linked to cigarettes seizure

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 10:45 AM

It is being reported that the murder of Clive Staunton in Co. Kildare could be linked to a seizure of cigarettes in Dublin in recent weeks.

The 50-year-old was shot dead outside his home in Leixlip on Thursday night after returning home from a soccer match at the Aviva Stadium.

Gardaí are looking into links between his murder and the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

An inquiry is also now believed to be taking place into Mr Staunton's possible connections to a recent seizure of tobacco in Dublin Port.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a Volvo S40 car believed to be used in the killing which was later found in Co. Wicklow.


