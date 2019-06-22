Climate ‘town hall’ meeting in Cork by Government shrouded in secrecy

A Government ‘town hall’ meeting in Cork to promote its climate action plan was invitation-only and was not publicised in advance.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton’s office sent out a press release the day before the event but the location and time were not included and media access was restricted. Officials said attendees were asked to RSVP.

Frustrated members of the public said they were unable to get specifics about the forum. The minister’s office initially said it was invitation-only and would not provide details. When pressed, officials said the ‘town hall’ meeting last night was happening in UCC.

A spokesperson said the media must leave after ministers’ opening speeches and that invitations to the event with Mr Bruton and Tánaiste Simon Coveney were issued through “stakeholder networks”.

Mr Bruton’s department said this week he wanted to “hear from local communities” and that consultation was “crucial” for the plan’s success.

But the forum, the first in a series about the plan, was criticised as it excluded the public. Cork Green Party councillor Dan Boyle called efforts to control the meeting “insincere” and “cynical”.

He said: “The Government is pre-empting any criticism and has managed the panel with only State agencies and no environmental NGOs.

“It is putting on the veneer of public consultation, but controlling it as strictly as possible. This is not an open forum. And telling the press to leave after opening speeches is an assault on the democratic process.”

Mr Bruton’s office said invitations were issued to Irish Rural Link, Union of Students in Ireland, Unesco, Cork GAA, and UCC, and that members of the general public were welcome.