Climate policies in programme for government could see Ireland become leader in Europe

Climate expert, Professor John Sweeney has said that if the policies included in the programme for government were implemented they would have a great impact and Ireland could become a leader in Europe “on this very important topic.”

However, many of the commitments included would have been “foisted” on Ireland anyway by international agreements already signed, he said.

Prof Sweeney also expressed concern about the timing of some aspects in relation to climate change. A lot of the “heavy lifting” was being postponed from 2025 to 2030 which was essentially leaving it “for the next government to worry about.”

This was something he would like to see “teased out a little more” with more clarity between what was planned for 2020 to 2025 and the subsequent five year period.

There wasn’t time for the country to sit on its hands and push the issue further down the road. Action was needed now particularly in the area of agriculture, he said.

Farmers should grasp the programme for government “as quickly as they can because they are getting a lot.”

Prof. Sweeney said he wanted to see exactly what would be delivered in terms of structural changes for transport in the long term.

We need to ensure that what is promised is delivered.

He was hopeful that much of what was promised in the programme for government could be achieved by using credit from Europe and that Ireland will be in a better position to face problems like sustainability down the line.

More draconian measures if necessary should be introduced, they might be unpalatable and could cause problems such as fuel poverty and rural Ireland.

“Do we want leave problems for the next generation or will we grasp the nettle now.”