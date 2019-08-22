News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Climate change dominates RTÉ's new season schedule

Climate change dominates RTÉ's new season schedule
Ryan Tubridy pictured with youth climate activists James Dunne (16), from Dublin, and Saoi O'Connor (16), from Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture Andres Poveda
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 04:50 PM

RTÉ has launched its new season schedule with an event at its headquarters stocked to the gills with razzmatazz and celebrity.

However, it was the more sobering issue of climate change that dominated what’s to come in the new schedules.

The public broadcaster is to devote a full week in November to the issue of climate action, with “investigations, events and debate” aimed at pushing the subject to the top of the agenda.

That timeline will culminate in tandem with a youth assembly on climate - with 157 children from around the country leading a debate on the theme - which will convene at Dáil Éireann on 15 November.

Speaking regarding that schedule RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, said: "We have been listening to what’s happening, and it’s been incredible to see how the youth of Ireland has risen up”, in reference to a march in Dublin last March which saw 11,000 students participate.

“We thought that we need to offer the youth a platform,” she added of the November schedule.

Eileen O'Higgins, Brian Redmond, Joanne Cantwell, Dermot Bannon, and Eoghan McDermott, with (front) Loraine Barry, Keith Barry, Joe Duffy, and Doireann Garrihy. Picture Andres Poveda
Eileen O'Higgins, Brian Redmond, Joanne Cantwell, Dermot Bannon, and Eoghan McDermott, with (front) Loraine Barry, Keith Barry, Joe Duffy, and Doireann Garrihy. Picture Andres Poveda

RTÉ confirmed the return of audience favourites such as First Dates Ireland and The Rotunda, but also took the opportunity to plug the newer productions on the table.

In terms of drama, Dublin Murders, a new eight-part crime drama co-produced with the BBC and Starz and starring Love Hate’s Killian Scott and Sarah Greene, was the showpiece product. The serial is set during the Celtic Tiger and focuses on two murder investigations led by two Garda detectives played by Scott and Greene.

Dead Still, meanwhile is a Victorian-era mystery set amid the heyday of “postmortem photography” as a memorial photographer investigates the murder of his recently deceased subjects.

READ MORE

Europe more united behind small countries like Ireland because of Brexit, Tánaiste says

A number of original documentaries are set for broadcast in the coming months, with Quinn Country catching the eye, a three-parter following the story of former billionaire Sean Quinn, who reportedly granted unprecedented access to himself for the production.

On the flipside of the taste coin is Pulling with my Parents, a series granting access for parents to their children’s dating apps. “Will Grindr be too much for Mum to handle?” asks the publicity blurb. The eternal question.

Ryan Tubridy is pictured with Demi Isaac Oviawe, Young Offenders, and Eileen O'Higgins, Dead Still. Picture Andres Poveda
Ryan Tubridy is pictured with Demi Isaac Oviawe, Young Offenders, and Eileen O'Higgins, Dead Still. Picture Andres Poveda

Live audience chat shows such as The Late Late Show - which sees Ryan Tubridy return for his tenth year in the host’s chair - and The Ray D’Arcy Show were both given airtime, with Mr D’Arcy and Mr Tubridy echoing the benefits of live TV over on-demand content.

“Netflix can’t do live television,” said Mr D’Arcy to enthusiastic applause from the 200-strong audience.

“You can’t download a live chat show, you can’t download soul,” said Mr Tubridy, who added that competing with Netflix is “easy”. “We’re the town hall, the pulse of the nation,” he said, adding that he is feeling energised for the season to come despite entering his second decade at the helm.

Sports-wise, alongside the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan, the marquee news was that RTÉ will be broadcasting both the GAA Allianz National Leagues (shared with TG4) and AIB club championships next year, the latter for the first time.

Ireland's Fittest Family's Anna Geary, Donncha O'Callaghan, and Mairéad Ronan. Picture: Kinlan Photography
Ireland's Fittest Family's Anna Geary, Donncha O'Callaghan, and Mairéad Ronan. Picture: Kinlan Photography

Alongside the glamour and hype surrounding the new season’s offerings, however, was an unmistakable atmosphere of tension regarding the perilous state of RTÉ’s finances, and the challenge presented by on-demand digital services like Netflix. It was hard to miss given that references to “us being broke” and “can I have a job” peppered the utterances of hosts Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott like confetti.

Dee Forbes gave a brief speech at the start of proceedings, noting that “public service media has never been more important”. She said: “Every country deserves a free public media where it can see itself win, because without it something is truly lost."

Ms Forbes, who was not available for media comment at the event, has previously called for an increase in the €160 television licence fee that applies in Ireland in order to bolster public service broadcasting.

Two years ago RTÉ sold part of its Montrose campus for €107.5 million to Cairn Homes in a bid to curb its losses. In 2016 the station ran a deficit of €19.7 million, while Ms Forbes has made no secret of her desire to focus on the reduction of RTÉ’s wage bill.

READ MORE

Pulling with my Parents, Dublin Murders and Cat Hospital: RTÉ announces its new season

More on this topic

Operating deficit prompts call for reform of RTÉ fundingOperating deficit prompts call for reform of RTÉ funding

RTÉ spend €2.38m on new Fair City setRTÉ spend €2.38m on new Fair City set

RTÉ announces new south-east correspondent RTÉ announces new south-east correspondent

Here's this week's Late Late Show line-upHere's this week's Late Late Show line-up

TOPIC: RTÉ

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »