Climate change committee recommends four fold increase in carbon tax

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 05:26 PM

The Climate Change Committee is finalising recommendations for a four fold increase in carbon tax.

Politicians are to recommend that the carbon be increased from €20 to €80 per tonne by 2030.

As a result, the cost of coal, petrol, diesel and other fuels will increase.

The Committee heard from a number of students, including 12-year-old Sumaya Mohammed: "The moment you walk out of this room, the fact that you don't do anything makes us wonder, are you thinking of your image more than you're thinking of us?

"So Dear Leo and all the politicians. We are beyond furious. We shouldn't have to be doing this. We shouldn't have to be giving up one of our basic human rights, education, to clean up your mess."

